Penny 1795 (United Kingdom, George III)

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1795 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 30096 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 48,000. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (2) VF (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (1) Service NGC (2)