Penny 1795 (United Kingdom, George III)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1795
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1795 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 30096 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 48,000. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Naumann
Date January 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 27, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 21, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
