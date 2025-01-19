flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 29683 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

United Kingdom Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Numisbalt - December 15, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
United Kingdom Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Numisbalt - November 17, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
633 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

