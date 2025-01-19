United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1786
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 29683 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
- Berk (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (8)
- Felzmann (3)
- Goldberg (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (19)
- Herrero (1)
- Hess Divo / Künker (1)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- Künker (4)
- London Coins (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (2)
- Numisbalt (8)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (5)
- Sonntag (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (2)
- Spink (11)
- Stack's (7)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
633 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1786 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search