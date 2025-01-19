flag
Guinea 1799 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1799 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1799 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1799 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 409 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 5,290. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.

United Kingdom Guinea 1799 "Spade" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
4000 $
Price in auction currency 4000 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1799 "Spade" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2531 $
Price in auction currency 2000 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1799 "Spade" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1799 "Spade" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1799 "Spade" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1799 "Spade" at auction Heritage - June 8, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1799 "Spade" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1799 "Spade" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1799 "Spade" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1799 "Spade" at auction Heritage - September 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2022
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1799 "Spade" at auction Auctiones - September 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1799 "Spade" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1799 "Spade" at auction Spink - July 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1799 "Spade" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1799 "Spade" at auction Rauch - January 18, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date January 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1799 "Spade" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2021
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1799 "Spade" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1799 "Spade" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1799 "Spade" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1799 "Spade" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1799 "Spade" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

