Guinea 1799 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1799 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 409 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 5,290. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.

