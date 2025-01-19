United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Guinea 1799 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1799
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1799 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 409 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 5,290. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
4000 $
Price in auction currency 4000 USD
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2531 $
Price in auction currency 2000 GBP
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2022
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1799 "Spade", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
