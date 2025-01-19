Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 783 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition AU (5) XF (4) VF (12) F (7) G (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) VF25 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (7) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aste (1)

Aurea (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

Coin Cabinet (1)

DNW (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (2)

Künker (1)

London Coins (5)

SINCONA (3)

Spink (5)

Stack's (1)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

UBS (2)

WAG (2)