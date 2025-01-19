flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 783 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

United Kingdom Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
925 $
Price in auction currency 725 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
United Kingdom Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
Seller Aste
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Aurea - March 25, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - November 10, 2020
Seller Spink
Date November 10, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 3, 2018
Seller Spink
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 7, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 8, 2015
Seller DNW
Date December 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

