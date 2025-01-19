United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1778
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1778 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 783 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
925 $
Price in auction currency 725 GBP
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
