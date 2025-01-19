United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Guinea 1793 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1793
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (288)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1793 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 25168 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,200. Bidding took place September 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1301 $
Price in auction currency 200000 JPY
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1793 "Spade", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
