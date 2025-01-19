flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Guinea 1793 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1793 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1793 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (288)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1793 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 25168 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,200. Bidding took place September 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1301 $
Price in auction currency 200000 JPY
United Kingdom Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction Heritage - November 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction Grün - November 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction Heritage - August 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction Heritage - June 13, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 22, 2025
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 22, 2025
Condition VF
To auction
United Kingdom Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition AU58 ICG
To auction
United Kingdom Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition AU55 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Guinea 1793 "Spade" at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1793 "Spade", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

