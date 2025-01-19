flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Guinea 1798 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1798 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1798 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (574)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1798 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 283 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 28,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

United Kingdom Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2700 $
Price in auction currency 2700 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3360 $
Price in auction currency 3360 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 29, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction Astarte S.A. - October 29, 2024
Seller Astarte S.A.
Date October 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction CNG - October 9, 2024
Seller CNG
Date October 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 20, 2024
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date September 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

For the sale of Guinea 1798 "Spade", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

