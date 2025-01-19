United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Guinea 1798 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1798
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (574)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1798 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 283 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 28,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2700 $
Price in auction currency 2700 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3360 $
Price in auction currency 3360 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date September 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1798 "Spade", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
