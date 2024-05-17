Astarte S.A.
Company Description
- Name Astarte S.A.
- Country Switzerland
- Year of foundation 1998
- Status Operating organization
- Official page http://www.astartesa.com
Lugano Office
- Country Switzerland
- City Lugano
- Address Via Cantonale, 1A
- Phone +41 91 923 36 40
- Email info@astartesa.com
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
March 30, 2025 Web Auction 9 729 178,242 $
December 16, 2024 Web Auction 8 278 45,138 $
October 28, 2024 October 29, 2024 Auction 23 728 1,083,171 $
July 25, 2024 Web Auction 7 310 53,117 $
June 9, 2024 Web Auction 6 261 56,402 $
May 12, 2024 Web Auction 5 275 79,273 $
April 20, 2024 Young Collectors Auction 3 483 17,721 $
April 7, 2024 Web Auction 4 346 82,505 $
March 3, 2024 Young Collectors Auction 2 749 27,757 $
February 22, 2024 Web Auction 3 365 100,500 $
January 11, 2024 YC Auction 1 787 55,542 $
December 9, 2023 Web Auction 2 482 111,567 $
July 31, 2023 Web Auction 1 610 137,729 $
May 6, 2006 Auction XIX 271 -