United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1798

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1798 Spade
Reverse Guinea 1798 Spade
Guinea 1798 Spade
Average price 1600 $
Sales
2 576
Obverse Half Guinea 1798 Spade
Reverse Half Guinea 1798 Spade
Half Guinea 1798 Spade
Average price 570 $
Sales
0 85
Obverse Third Guinea 1798 First laureated bust
Reverse Third Guinea 1798 First laureated bust
Third Guinea 1798 First laureated bust
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 114

Silver coins

Obverse Shilling 1798
Reverse Shilling 1798
Shilling 1798
Average price 26000 $
Sales
0 9
