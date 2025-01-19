Half Guinea 1798 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1798 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 29626 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,935. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

