United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Guinea 1798 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1798 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1798 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1798 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 29626 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,935. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
443 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 12, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - October 15, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction Heritage - July 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction CNG - June 28, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 20, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 13, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 25, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction Heritage - October 20, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction Stack's - August 30, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 30, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1798 "Spade" at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1798 "Spade", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

