United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1798 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1798
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1798 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 29626 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,935. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (3)
- DNW (10)
- Downies (1)
- Goldberg (6)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (18)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (4)
- London Coins (4)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
- NOONANS (4)
- SINCONA (9)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (7)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
443 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 30, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1798 "Spade", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search