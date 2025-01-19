Third Guinea 1798 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1798 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 3292 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,553. Bidding took place September 22, 2013.

Сondition UNC (22) AU (17) XF (21) VF (34) F (16) VG (1) FR (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (8) MS63 (7) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (5) XF45 (2) DETAILS (5) Service PCGS (9) NGC (26) ICG (1)

