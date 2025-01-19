flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Third Guinea 1798 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Third Guinea 1798 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Third Guinea 1798 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 2,7834 g
  • Pure gold (0,0821 oz) 2,5524 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Third Guinea
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1798 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 3292 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,553. Bidding took place September 22, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (9)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Goldberg (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (17)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • London Coins (9)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Schulman (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (9)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • Status International (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • TimeLine Auctions (2)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1798 "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
365 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1798 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1798 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1798 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1798 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - August 14, 2024
Seller CNG
Date August 14, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1798 "First laureated bust" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1798 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1798 "First laureated bust" at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1798 "First laureated bust" at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1798 "First laureated bust" at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1798 "First laureated bust" at auction Schulman - March 27, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1798 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1798 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1798 "First laureated bust" at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1798 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1798 "First laureated bust" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1798 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1798 "First laureated bust" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1798 "First laureated bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 20, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1798 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1798 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1798 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Third Guinea 1798 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1798 All English coins English gold coins English coins Third Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access