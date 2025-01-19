United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Third Guinea 1798 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 2,7834 g
- Pure gold (0,0821 oz) 2,5524 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Third Guinea
- Year 1798
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1798 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 3292 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,553. Bidding took place September 22, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (9)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Goldberg (7)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (17)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (2)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- London Coins (9)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
- NOONANS (3)
- Roxbury’s (1)
- Schulman (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (9)
- Stack's (8)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
- Status International (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- TimeLine Auctions (2)
- UBS (2)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
365 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of Third Guinea 1798 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search