Shilling 1798 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1798 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 24,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) AU58 (2) AU53 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (1)