Shilling 1798 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Shilling 1798 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Shilling 1798 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1798 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 24,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2022.

United Kingdom Shilling 1798 at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 23, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
32532 $
Price in auction currency 24000 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1798 at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4200 $
Price in auction currency 4200 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1798 at auction Sovereign Rarities - April 27, 2021
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date April 27, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1798 at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1798 at auction New York Sale - January 14, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 14, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1798 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1798 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1798 at auction Spink - March 27, 2018
Seller Spink
Date March 27, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1798 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 8, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

