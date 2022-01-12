United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1798 (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1798
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1798 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 24,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- New York Sale (2)
- Sovereign Rarities (3)
- Spink (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Spink
Date January 23, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
32532 $
Price in auction currency 24000 GBP
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4200 $
Price in auction currency 4200 USD
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date April 27, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 14, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
