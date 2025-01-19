flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1784 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

United Kingdom Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
812 $
Price in auction currency 812 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
505 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - October 20, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 20, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 29, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - July 22, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date July 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

