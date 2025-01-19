United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1764
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1784 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (12)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (10)
- Künker (3)
- London Coins (3)
- NOONANS (4)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Sonntag (2)
- Spink (9)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (6)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
812 $
Price in auction currency 812 USD
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 20, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search