flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1764

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1764 Second laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1764 Second laureate bust
Guinea 1764 Second laureate bust
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 59
Obverse Half Guinea 1764 Second laureate bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1764 Second laureate bust
Half Guinea 1764 Second laureate bust
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 68
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access