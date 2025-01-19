United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1764
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 23,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1250 $
Price in auction currency 1250 USD
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 14, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
