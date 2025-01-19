Half Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 23,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2023.

