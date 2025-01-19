flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: DNW

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 23,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2023.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1250 $
Price in auction currency 1250 USD
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - May 24, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 14, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 14, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - April 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date April 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1764 "Second laureate bust" at auction Tosunidis Coin House - September 27, 2020
Seller Tosunidis Coin House
Date September 27, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
