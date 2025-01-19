United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Guinea 1783 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1783
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1783 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 30827 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
618 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
