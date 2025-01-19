flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Guinea 1783 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1783 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1783 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1783 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 30827 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

United Kingdom Guinea 1783 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Niemczyk - December 17, 2024
United Kingdom Guinea 1783 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Niemczyk - December 17, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
618 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
United Kingdom Guinea 1783 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1783 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2024
United Kingdom Guinea 1783 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1783 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1783 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1783 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1783 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1783 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1783 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 27, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1783 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1783 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - November 10, 2020
Seller Spink
Date November 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1783 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1783 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1783 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 7, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1783 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1783 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1783 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 10, 2016
United Kingdom Guinea 1783 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 10, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 10, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1783 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 25, 2015
Seller Spink
Date March 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1783 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
United Kingdom Guinea 1783 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1783 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
United Kingdom Guinea 1783 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1783 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2012
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

