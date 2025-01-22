flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1783

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1783 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1783 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1783 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse Half Guinea 1783 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1783 Fourth laureate bust
Half Guinea 1783 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 3000 $
Sales
0 1
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access