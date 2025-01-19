flag
Half Guinea 1783 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1783 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1309 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

