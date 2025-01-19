Guinea 1772 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1772 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 596 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 550,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (6) XF (16) VF (12) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) MS61 (2) AU58 (3) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (14) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

DNW (3)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (6)

Künker (2)

London Coins (1)

Nihon (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)

Numisor (1)

Pruvost (1)

SINCONA (3)

Spink (9)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (4)

UBS (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

Westfälische (1)