Guinea 1772 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8.38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1772
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1772 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 596 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 550,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3100 $
Price in auction currency 3100 USD
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
For the sale of Guinea 1772 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
