Guinea 1772 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1772 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1772 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8.38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1772 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 596 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 550,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.

United Kingdom Guinea 1772 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3100 $
Price in auction currency 3100 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1772 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1772 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1772 "Third laureate bust" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1772 "Third laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1772 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1772 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1772 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1772 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1772 "Third laureate bust" at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1772 "Third laureate bust" at auction Pruvost - September 25, 2022
Seller Pruvost
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1772 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1772 "Third laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1772 "Third laureate bust" at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1772 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1772 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1772 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 22, 2021
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1772 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1772 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1772 "Third laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 23, 2018
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1772 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1772 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

