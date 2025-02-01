flag
Coins of United Kingdom 1772

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1772 Third laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1772 Third laureate bust
Guinea 1772 Third laureate bust
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse Half Guinea 1772 Second laureate bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1772 Second laureate bust
Half Guinea 1772 Second laureate bust
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 9

Silver coins

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1772
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1772
Fourpence (Groat) 1772
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1772
Reverse Threepence 1772
Threepence 1772
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Twopence 1772
Reverse Twopence 1772
Twopence 1772
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Penny 1772
Reverse Penny 1772
Penny 1772
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 5
