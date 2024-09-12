flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1772 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Twopence 1772 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Twopence 1772 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1772 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 2235 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 270. Bidding took place August 31, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CHS Basel Numismatics (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Stack's (3)
United Kingdom Twopence 1772 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Twopence 1772 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1772 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1772 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1772 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1772 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
United Kingdom Twopence 1772 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1772 at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
United Kingdom Twopence 1772 at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1772 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2021
United Kingdom Twopence 1772 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1772 at auction Heritage - August 20, 2015
United Kingdom Twopence 1772 at auction Heritage - August 20, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1772 at auction Goldberg - September 3, 2014
United Kingdom Twopence 1772 at auction Goldberg - September 3, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date September 3, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1772 All English coins English silver coins English coins Twopence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access