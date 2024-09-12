United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1772 (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1772
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1772 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 2235 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 270. Bidding took place August 31, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
For the sale of Twopence 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
