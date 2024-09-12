Twopence 1772 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1772 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 2235 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 270. Bidding took place August 31, 2014.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)