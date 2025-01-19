flag
Half Guinea 1772 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1772 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1772 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1772 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 30, 2021.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1772 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
2204 $
Price in auction currency 2200 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1772 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
701 $
Price in auction currency 700 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1772 "Second laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 30, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 30, 2021
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1772 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 8, 2015
Seller DNW
Date December 8, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1772 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1772 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1772 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1772 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1772 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1772 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 25, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date May 25, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1772 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1772 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2006
Condition VG
Selling price

Get access