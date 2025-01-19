United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1772 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1772
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1772 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 30, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (3)
- SINCONA (3)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
2204 $
Price in auction currency 2200 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
701 $
Price in auction currency 700 CHF
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 30, 2021
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1772 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search