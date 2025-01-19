Half Guinea 1772 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1772 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 30, 2021.

