Threepence 1772 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Threepence 1772 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Threepence 1772 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1772 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 43083 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 420. Bidding took place January 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1772 at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1772 at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1772 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1772 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1772 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1772 at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1772 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1772 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1772 at auction Goldberg - September 7, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date September 7, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1772 at auction Heritage - March 27, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1772 at auction CNG - May 4, 2011
Seller CNG
Date May 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1772 at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
