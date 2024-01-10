Threepence 1772 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1772 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 43083 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 420. Bidding took place January 15, 2019.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (2) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (5)