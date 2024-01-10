United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1772 (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1772
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1772 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 43083 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 420. Bidding took place January 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (2)
- CNG (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date September 7, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search