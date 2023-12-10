Penny 1772 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1772 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 33208 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

