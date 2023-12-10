United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1772 (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1772
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1772 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 33208 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
