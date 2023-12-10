flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1772 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Penny 1772 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Penny 1772 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1772 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 33208 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

United Kingdom Penny 1772 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1772 at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1772 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1772 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1772 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
