flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Guinea 1787 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1787 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1787 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (337)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1787 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 36,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
United Kingdom Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction Holmasto - December 14, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date December 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
788 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
United Kingdom Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction Bolaffi - November 29, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date November 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction Münzenonline - November 22, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction GINZA - November 16, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 20, 2024
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 17, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 17, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition AU55 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition AU53 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1787 "Spade", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1787 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Category
Year
