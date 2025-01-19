United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Guinea 1787 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1787
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1787 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 36,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller Holmasto
Date December 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
788 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
