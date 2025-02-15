flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1787

Gold coins

Guinea 1787 Spade
Average price 900 $
Sales
4 341
Half Guinea 1787 Spade
Average price 740 $
Sales
0 103

Silver coins

Shilling 1787
Average price 120 $
Sales
1 239
Shilling 1787 No dots on obverse
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 4
Shilling 1787 Hearts in the Hanoverian shield
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 334
Sixpence 1787
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 172
Sixpence 1787 Hearts in the Hanoverian shield
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 250
