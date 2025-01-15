United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1787 (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1787
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1787 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 3417 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 1,300. Bidding took place September 24, 2015.
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Lockdales Auctioneers
Date November 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
