Shilling 1787 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Shilling 1787 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Shilling 1787 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1787 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 3417 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 1,300. Bidding took place September 24, 2015.

United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction WAG - January 12, 2025
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2025
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
Seller Lockdales Auctioneers
Date November 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction CoinsNB - October 5, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - September 21, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date September 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

