Shilling 1787 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1787 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 3417 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 1,300. Bidding took place September 24, 2015.

