Sixpence 1787. Hearts in the Hanoverian shield (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1787 . Hearts in the Hanoverian shield. This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 31600 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

