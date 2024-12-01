flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1787. Hearts in the Hanoverian shield (United Kingdom, George III)

Variety: Hearts in the Hanoverian shield

Obverse Sixpence 1787 Hearts in the Hanoverian shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Sixpence 1787 Hearts in the Hanoverian shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1787 . Hearts in the Hanoverian shield. This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 31600 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 1, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date November 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 16, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 16, 2024
Condition AG3
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction CNG - April 3, 2024
Seller CNG
Date April 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction CNG - March 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date March 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

