United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1787. Hearts in the Hanoverian shield (United Kingdom, George III)
Variety: Hearts in the Hanoverian shield
Photo by: Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1787
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1787 . Hearts in the Hanoverian shield. This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 31600 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Höhn
Date November 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 16, 2024
Condition AG3
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
