United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1787 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Sixpence 1787 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Sixpence 1787 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (172) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1787 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 21779 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,025. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction Pars Coins - December 16, 2024
Seller Pars Coins
Date December 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction WAG - December 15, 2024
Seller WAG
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction Aurea - December 12, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction GINZA - November 16, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date November 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction Numismatica Picena - October 18, 2024
Seller Numismatica Picena
Date October 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction Inasta - October 9, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date October 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction Inasta - October 9, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date October 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction CNG - September 11, 2024
Seller CNG
Date September 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction Roxbury’s - July 20, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1787 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

