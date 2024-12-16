United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1787 (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1787
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (172) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1787 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 21779 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,025. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pars Coins
Date December 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Picena
Date October 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
