United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1787. Hearts in the Hanoverian shield (United Kingdom, George III)
Variety: Hearts in the Hanoverian shield
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1787
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1787 . Hearts in the Hanoverian shield. This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 51271 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,750. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2025
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2025
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 159 USD
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 3, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
