flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1787. Hearts in the Hanoverian shield (United Kingdom, George III)

Variety: Hearts in the Hanoverian shield

Obverse Shilling 1787 Hearts in the Hanoverian shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Shilling 1787 Hearts in the Hanoverian shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (334) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1787 . Hearts in the Hanoverian shield. This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 51271 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,750. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
  • Agora (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • BAC (12)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (10)
  • Berk (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CNG (22)
  • Coin Cabinet (5)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (10)
  • DNW (8)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Frühwald (4)
  • GGN (1)
  • Goldberg (13)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (61)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (2)
  • ICE (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • London Coins (10)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Mowbray Collectables (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Naumann (4)
  • New York Sale (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (13)
  • NOONANS (10)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Pars Coins (4)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (8)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Schulman (5)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (14)
  • St James’s (3)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • VAuctions (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (10)
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2025
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2025
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 159 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 29, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date November 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction WAG - November 3, 2024
Seller WAG
Date November 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction St James’s - November 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction Heritage - October 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 3, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1787 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access