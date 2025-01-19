United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1787 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1787
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1787 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 791 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
422 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1787 "Spade", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
