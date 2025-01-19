flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Guinea 1787 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1787 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 791 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
422 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 4, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction Heritage - July 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 6, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 14, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction St James’s - November 17, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1787 "Spade" at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
