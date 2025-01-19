Half Guinea 1787 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1787 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 791 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

