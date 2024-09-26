Shilling 1787. No dots on obverse (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1787 . No dots on obverse. This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 31634 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)