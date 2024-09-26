United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1787. No dots on obverse (United Kingdom, George III)
Variety: No dots on obverse
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1787
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1787 . No dots on obverse. This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 31634 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
559 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
Seller Spink
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1185 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
