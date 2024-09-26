flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1787. No dots on obverse (United Kingdom, George III)

Variety: No dots on obverse

Obverse Shilling 1787 No dots on obverse - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Shilling 1787 No dots on obverse - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1787 . No dots on obverse. This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 31634 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (2)
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
559 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction Spink - November 10, 2020
Seller Spink
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1185 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1787 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

