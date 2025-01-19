Guinea 1797 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1797 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 31471 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place November 1, 2024.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (20) XF (29) VF (9) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (4) MS62 (5) MS61 (3) AU58 (6) AU55 (6) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (26) PCGS (8)

