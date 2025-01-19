flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Guinea 1797 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1797 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1797 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1797 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 31471 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place November 1, 2024.

United Kingdom Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction Bolaffi - November 29, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date November 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
951 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
United Kingdom Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 6000 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction Heritage - September 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
United Kingdom Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
United Kingdom Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction Heritage - October 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction St James's - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction Spink - July 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
