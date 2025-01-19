United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Guinea 1797 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1797
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1797 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 31471 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place November 1, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Bolaffi
Date November 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
951 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 6000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1797 "Spade", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
