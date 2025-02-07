flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1797

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1797 Spade
Reverse Guinea 1797 Spade
Guinea 1797 Spade
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 75
Obverse Half Guinea 1797 Spade
Reverse Half Guinea 1797 Spade
Half Guinea 1797 Spade
Average price 790 $
Sales
1 83
Obverse Third Guinea 1797 First laureated bust
Reverse Third Guinea 1797 First laureated bust
Third Guinea 1797 First laureated bust
Average price 570 $
Sales
0 88
