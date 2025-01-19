Third Guinea 1797 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 2,7834 g
- Pure gold (0,0821 oz) 2,5524 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Third Guinea
- Year 1797
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1797 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 24990 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
