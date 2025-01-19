Third Guinea 1797 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1797 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 24990 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition UNC (36) AU (7) XF (18) VF (19) F (5) FR (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (4) MS63 (9) MS62 (13) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (9) NGC (28)

Seller All companies

AA Muntenveiling (1)

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

BAC (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (6)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

DNW (4)

Goldberg (9)

Heritage (14)

Künker (2)

Leu (2)

London Coins (8)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (6)

Spink (9)

St James’s (2)

Stack's (8)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (2)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

WAG (2)