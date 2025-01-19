flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Third Guinea 1797 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Third Guinea 1797 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Third Guinea 1797 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 2,7834 g
  • Pure gold (0,0821 oz) 2,5524 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Third Guinea
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Guinea 1797 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 24990 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AA Muntenveiling (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • BAC (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • DNW (4)
  • Goldberg (9)
  • Heritage (14)
  • Künker (2)
  • Leu (2)
  • London Coins (8)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Spink (9)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1797 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1797 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1797 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1797 "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1797 "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1797 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1797 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1797 "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1797 "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1797 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1797 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - January 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1797 "First laureated bust" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 7, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1797 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1797 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1797 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1797 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - October 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1797 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1797 "First laureated bust" at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1797 "First laureated bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1797 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1797 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1797 "First laureated bust" at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1797 "First laureated bust" at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1797 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
United Kingdom Third Guinea 1797 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Third Guinea 1797 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1797 All English coins English gold coins English coins Third Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access