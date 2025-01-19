flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Guinea 1797 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1797 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1797 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1797 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 24948 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,800. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • DNW (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (19)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (6)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (7)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Status International (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • Via (1)
  • WCN (2)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction St James’s - November 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date November 2, 2024
Condition G
Selling price
310 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction GINZA - June 8, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date June 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 12, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 3, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 10, 2022
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction Heritage - July 14, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1797 "Spade" at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1797 "Spade", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1797 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access