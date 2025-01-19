United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1797 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1797
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1797 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 24948 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,800. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
