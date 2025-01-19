flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Guinea 1788 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1788 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1788 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (274)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1788 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 31604 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,760. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

United Kingdom Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2160 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
870 $
Price in auction currency 870 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 29, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction Numimarket - November 27, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date November 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 24, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction St James’s - November 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction Sima Srl - October 18, 2024
Seller Sima Srl
Date October 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction Heritage - October 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 17, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction Heritage - July 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2025
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1788 "Spade", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

