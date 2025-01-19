United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Guinea 1788 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1788
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (274)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1788 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 31604 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,760. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2160 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
870 $
Price in auction currency 870 USD
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 17, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
