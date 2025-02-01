flag
Coins of United Kingdom 1788

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1788 Spade
Reverse Guinea 1788 Spade
Guinea 1788 Spade
Average price 960 $
Sales
1 275
Obverse Half Guinea 1788 Spade
Reverse Half Guinea 1788 Spade
Half Guinea 1788 Spade
Average price 510 $
Sales
0 54
