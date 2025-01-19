United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1788 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1788
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1788 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place September 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- BAC (10)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins of the Realm (1)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (6)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (3)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (4)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (4)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 460 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
959 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1788 "Spade", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search