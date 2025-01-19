flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Guinea 1788 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1788 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1788 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1788 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place September 29, 2021.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 460 USD
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
959 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - March 3, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction Heritage - May 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction St James’s - December 7, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date December 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1788 "Spade" at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1788 "Spade", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

