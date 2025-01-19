United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1785
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 398 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,680. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
862 $
Price in auction currency 675 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
