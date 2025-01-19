flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 398 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,680. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (5)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (13)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Cayón (3)
  • CNG (3)
  • Coin Cabinet (3)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (8)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Goldberg (14)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (33)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (10)
  • London Coins (8)
  • Möller (1)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Spink (18)
  • Stack's (10)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • Status International (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
862 $
Price in auction currency 675 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Nomisma Aste - November 17, 2024
United Kingdom Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Nomisma Aste - November 17, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF45 ANACS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - March 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date February 10, 2025
Condition XF45 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

