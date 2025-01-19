Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1785 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 398 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,680. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.

