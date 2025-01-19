flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Guinea 1761 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1761 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1761 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1761 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1779 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (8)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (4)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (4)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (5)
United Kingdom Guinea 1761 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
17000 $
Price in auction currency 17000 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1761 "First laureated bust" at auction St James’s - June 5, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
10218 $
Price in auction currency 8000 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1761 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1761 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1761 "First laureated bust" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 7, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1761 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1761 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1761 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1761 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1761 "First laureated bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 10, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 10, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1761 "First laureated bust" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1761 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1761 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1761 "First laureated bust" at auction St James’s - October 5, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1761 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1761 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1761 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - April 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1761 "First laureated bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1761 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1761 "First laureated bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 12, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1761 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2019
Condition F
Selling price

