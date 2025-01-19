United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Guinea 1761 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1761
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1761 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1779 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
17000 $
Price in auction currency 17000 USD
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
10218 $
Price in auction currency 8000 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 10, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
