Guinea 1813 "Military" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1813 "Military" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1813 "Military" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1813 "Military". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 54,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2014.

United Kingdom Guinea 1813 "Military" at auction CNG - January 15, 2025
Seller CNG
Date January 15, 2025
Condition AU
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1813 "Military" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1813 "Military" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
11000 $
Price in auction currency 11000 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1813 "Military" at auction Roxbury’s - July 20, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1813 "Military" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1813 "Military" at auction St James’s - June 5, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1813 "Military" at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1813 "Military" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1813 "Military" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1813 "Military" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1813 "Military" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1813 "Military" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1813 "Military" at auction Nomisma Aste - November 12, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1813 "Military" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 7, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1813 "Military" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1813 "Military" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1813 "Military" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1813 "Military" at auction CNG - October 4, 2023
Seller CNG
Date October 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1813 "Military" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1813 "Military" at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1813 "Military" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Guinea 1813 "Military" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Guinea 1813 "Military" at auction Künker - January 29, 2025
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

