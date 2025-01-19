United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Guinea 1813 "Military" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1813
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (246)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1813 "Military". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 54,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2014.
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (17)
- Bolaffi (2)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Cayón (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Chaponnière (2)
- CNG (6)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- DNW (13)
- Goldberg (9)
- Grün (1)
- HARMERS (2)
- Heritage (49)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (13)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (14)
- Morton & Eden (4)
- Nihon (1)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Roxbury’s (1)
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
- SINCONA (10)
- Sonntag (2)
- Sovereign Rarities (3)
- Spink (40)
- St James’s (4)
- Stack's (18)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (7)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (5)
- Varesi (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller CNG
Date January 15, 2025
Condition AU
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
11000 $
Price in auction currency 11000 USD
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
