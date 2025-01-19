Guinea 1813 "Military" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1813 "Military". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 54,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2014.

