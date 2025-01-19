Guinea 1774 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1774 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 3344 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 2,800,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (40) UNC (12) AU (26) XF (43) VF (58) F (16) VG (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (6) MS61 (1) AU58 (8) AU55 (8) AU53 (4) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) PF65 (2) PF64 (9) PF63 (12) PF62 (5) PF61 (4) DETAILS (4) GENUINE (0) CAMEO (14) Service NGC (52) ANACS (1) PCGS (24)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (13)

Bolaffi (1)

CNG (5)

Coin Cabinet (3)

DNW (10)

Emporium Hamburg (5)

Felzmann (3)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (7)

Heritage (36)

Hess Divo (2)

Kroha (1)

Künker (11)

Leu (2)

London Coins (13)

Möller (1)

Morton & Eden (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

New York Sale (3)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (5)

NOONANS (5)

Palombo (2)

Rauch (3)

Roma Numismatics (3)

SINCONA (6)

Sonntag (2)

Sovereign Rarities (2)

Spink (20)

St James’s (5)

Stack's (17)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

Status International (3)

Stephen Album (1)

UBS (2)

VL Nummus (1)