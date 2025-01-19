United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Guinea 1774 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1774
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (201)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1774 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 3344 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 2,800,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1047 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
637 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition AU55 ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1774 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
