flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Guinea 1774 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1774 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1774 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (201)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1774 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 3344 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 2,800,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Guinea 1774 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Rauch - December 13, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1047 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
United Kingdom Guinea 1774 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
637 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1774 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1774 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1774 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition AU55 ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1774 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1774 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1774 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1774 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1774 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1774 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1774 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1774 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1774 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1774 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1774 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1774 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1774 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1774 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1774 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1774 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1774 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
