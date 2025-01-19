flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Guinea 1767 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1767 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1767 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8.38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1767 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

United Kingdom Guinea 1767 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1767 "Third laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1767 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
806 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1767 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1767 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1767 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1767 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1767 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1767 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - September 23, 2020
Seller CNG
Date September 23, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1767 "Third laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 7, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1767 "Third laureate bust" at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1767 "Third laureate bust" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 23, 2018
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1767 "Third laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1767 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1767 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1767 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - April 1, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date April 1, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1767 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 7, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date December 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1767 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 4, 2012
Seller Spink
Date December 4, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1767 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2012
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1767 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 25, 2010
Seller Spink
Date March 25, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
