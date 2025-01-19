Guinea 1767 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1767 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

