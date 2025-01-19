United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Guinea 1767 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8.38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1767
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1767 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
806 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date April 1, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
