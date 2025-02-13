flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1767

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1767 Third laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1767 Third laureate bust
Guinea 1767 Third laureate bust
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 20
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access