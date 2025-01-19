United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Guinea 1766 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8.38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1766
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1766 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 641 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,700. Bidding took place September 26, 2012.
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2025
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1250 $
Price in auction currency 1250 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1766 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
