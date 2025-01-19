flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Guinea 1766 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1766 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1766 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8.38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1766 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 641 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,700. Bidding took place September 26, 2012.

United Kingdom Guinea 1766 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2025
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1766 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1250 $
Price in auction currency 1250 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1766 "Third laureate bust" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1766 "Third laureate bust" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1766 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1766 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1766 "Third laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 31, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1766 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1766 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1766 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1766 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1766 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1766 "Third laureate bust" at auction Sedwick - May 16, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1766 "Third laureate bust" at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1766 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - May 18, 2017
Seller Stack's
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1766 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 23, 2016
Seller DNW
Date September 23, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1766 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 8, 2015
Seller DNW
Date December 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1766 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 25, 2015
Seller Spink
Date March 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1766 "Third laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 29, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1766 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1766 "Third laureate bust" at auction Sedwick - May 2, 2014
Seller Sedwick
Date May 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1766 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

