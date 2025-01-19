United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Guinea 1773 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8.38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1773
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1773 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 21351 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
6750 $
Price in auction currency 6750 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
545 $
Price in auction currency 430 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 26, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
