Guinea 1773 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1773 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1773 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8.38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1773 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 21351 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

United Kingdom Guinea 1773 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
6750 $
Price in auction currency 6750 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1773 "Third laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
545 $
Price in auction currency 430 GBP
Where to buy?
For the sale of Guinea 1773 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

