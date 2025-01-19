flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Guinea 1792 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1792 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1792 "Spade" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (100)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1792 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 21174 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,760. Bidding took place February 18, 2024.

United Kingdom Guinea 1792 "Spade" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1792 "Spade" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1792 "Spade" at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1012 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1792 "Spade" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1792 "Spade" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1792 "Spade" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1792 "Spade" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1792 "Spade" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1792 "Spade" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1792 "Spade" at auction Spink - January 18, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1792 "Spade" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - October 15, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1792 "Spade" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1792 "Spade" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 28, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1792 "Spade" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 6, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1792 "Spade" at auction CNG - May 24, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1792 "Spade" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1792 "Spade" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1792 "Spade" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1792 "Spade" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 31, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1792 "Spade" at auction Naumann - February 5, 2023
Seller Naumann
Date February 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1792 "Spade" at auction Naumann - December 4, 2022
Seller Naumann
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
