Guinea 1792 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1792 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 21174 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,760. Bidding took place February 18, 2024.

