United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Guinea 1792 "Spade" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1792
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (100)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1792 "Spade". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 21174 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,760. Bidding took place February 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1012 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
