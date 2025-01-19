flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Guinea 1768 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Guinea 1768 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Guinea 1768 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8.38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1768 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 643 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,400. Bidding took place September 26, 2012.

United Kingdom Guinea 1768 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1768 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1768 "Third laureate bust" at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1096 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1768 "Third laureate bust" at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1768 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1768 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1768 "Third laureate bust" at auction St James’s - June 28, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date June 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1768 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1768 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1768 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1768 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1768 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1768 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1768 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1768 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1768 "Third laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 27, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1768 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1768 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1768 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1768 "Third laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 31, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1768 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

