United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Guinea 1768 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8.38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1768
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1768 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 643 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,400. Bidding took place September 26, 2012.
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1096 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CHF
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1768 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
