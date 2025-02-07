flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1768

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1768 Third laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1768 Third laureate bust
Guinea 1768 Third laureate bust
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse Half Guinea 1768 Second laureate bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1768 Second laureate bust
Half Guinea 1768 Second laureate bust
Average price 1200 $
Sales
1 13
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
