Half Guinea 1768 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1768 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 29662 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,468. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (4) XF (2) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (3)