United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1768 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1768
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1768 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 29662 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,468. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1620 $
Price in auction currency 1620 USD
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
453 $
Price in auction currency 360 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2006
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of Half Guinea 1768 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
