United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Half Guinea 1768 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1768 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1768 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1768 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 29662 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,468. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1768 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1620 $
Price in auction currency 1620 USD
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1768 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
453 $
Price in auction currency 360 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1768 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1768 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 13, 2016
Seller DNW
Date December 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1768 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 23, 2016
Seller DNW
Date September 23, 2016
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1768 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1768 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1768 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 8, 2015
Seller DNW
Date December 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1768 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1768 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1768 "Second laureate bust" at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1768 "Second laureate bust" at auction Soler y Llach - October 29, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1768 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2006
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1768 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2006
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1768 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1768 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
For the sale of Half Guinea 1768 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

